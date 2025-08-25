Former national football referee Manoranjan Dutta passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Manoranjan Dutta, a noted former national football referee from Assam, passed away at his Kachalukhuwa residence at the age of 87 due to old-age-related ailments early on Sunday morning here.

He was a respected figure in the football community, known for officiating in several high-profile national tournaments, including the Federation Cup, Santosh Trophy, and Bordoloi Trophy. Dutta refereed in numerous national-level football tournaments, earning recognition for his expertise and fairness. He officiated in the Federation Cup, one of India's prestigious football tournaments. Dutta also refereed in the Santosh Trophy, a top domestic football competition in India. He was entrusted with refereeing duties in the Bordoloi Trophy, another notable football tournament in India.

Dutta also served as the President of Nagaon Town Club, contributing to the development of football in the region. Apart from his football career, Dutta was a retired bank employee and a respected member of his community.

The Nagaon Sports Association paid its respects to Dutta, with its President, Rupak Sarma, expressing deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved family. The sports community in Nagaon and beyond mourned the loss of Dutta, acknowledging his significant contributions to state football.

