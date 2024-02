Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former Table Tennis player Bimal Datta Lahkar passed away in a city nursing home on Monday. He was 84 and left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives. Lahkar, a resident of Rehabari, was a good Table Tennis player during sixties and represented Assam on several occasions.

