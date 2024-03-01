Gauhati Town Club host T20 Women Inter Club Cricket Tournament at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club will host the T20 Inter Club Cricket Tournament for Women at the Judges Field here from Friday. Six teams will take part in the tournament and they are Gauhati Town Club, 91 Yards Club, City Cricket club, New star Club, Icon Sports Club and NFRSA. New Star Club will take on City Cricket Club (8-30 am) in the opening game and it will be followed by second game between Gauhati Town Club and Icon Academy (12-30 pm).

