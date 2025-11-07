GSA A Division Football League: Green Valley, GTC earn full points

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley and Gauhati Town Club registered victories in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. FC Green Valley defeated Rajbari Athletic Club by 3-0. Nitul Das put ahead FC Green Valley in the 9th minute and Jigyas Deka made it 2-0 just before the lemon break. Green Valley scored the final goal through NH Singh.

In the other game Gauhati Town Club won 2-0 against Navajyori Club. Mukul Das put his team ahead within two minutes of the start and later Rishi Nongthonbam increased the margin 12 minutes later.

