GSA A Division Football League: Maharana Athletic Club beat Frontier Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Maharana Athletic Club earned hard fought win against Frontier Club in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. Maharana beat Frontier club by 1-0 and the lone goal of the match was scored by Ifran Hussain two minutes before the final whistle.

In the other match of the day Dynamo Club and Sunrise Club shared points after the game ended goalless draw.

