GSA ‘A’ Division Football League: Young Amateur Club Claims 2-1 Victory Over Navajyoti Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Young Amateur Club secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Navajyoti Club in the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League at Nehru Stadium today. Bedanta Gogoi opened the scoring for Young Amateur just four minutes into the match, but Nitul Rabha equalized for Navajyoti in the 17th minute.

The decisive moment came a few seconds before the final whistle, when Brojen Muchahary netted the winning goal for Young Amateur, ensuring they earned all three points.

In tomorrow’s match, Sunrise AC will face off against Guwahati City FC.

