GTC Women’s Cricket League: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) to face Icon Sports Club in final

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) will clash Icon Sports Club in the final of the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges field here on Sunday. Both the semi finals were held at the same venue on Saturday where Icon Sports Club beat 91 Yards Club by a single wicket and Gauhati Town Club won against NFRSA by 6-wicket.

Brief scores: 1st match: NFRSA 85-9 (20 overs), Shanti Rai 23, Bedoshree Borpatragohain 2-12, Gayatri Gurung 2-16; Gauhati Town Club 86-4 (19.2 overs): Priyanka Baruah 29 no.

2nd match: 91 Yards Club 93-9 (20 overs), Varsha Rajak 34, Khushi Kumari 21, Urmilla Chatterjee 2-16, Icon Sports Club 94-9 Rubi Chetri 30 no, Hemlata Payeng 2-11.

