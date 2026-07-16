Guwahati: Ahan Bhattacharyya Upsets Top Seed in OIL AITA Super Series

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two major upsets highlighted the OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Chachal on Wednesday.In the boys’ U-14 singles, eighth seed Ahan Bhattacharyya of Maharashtra stunned top seed Eashandeep Boro of Assam, registering a straight-set victory 7-6(3), 6-1 to advance to the next round. In another surprise result, Assam’s Ayaan Rahman outplayed second seed Samay Aagman of Jharkhand in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-1 to book his place in the next round.

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