Guwahati Beat North Lakhimpur by 36 Runs in Senior Inter-District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati defeated North Lakhimpur by 36 runs in the Kanaklata Baruah Senior Inter District Cricket at Golaghat on Wednesday. Batting first, Guwahati scored 142-5 in their 20 overs. Sneha Sinha scored half century. Her 50 runs knock came from 47 balls and there were five boundaries and two sixes. Jyoti Devi (49, 47 balls, 4x5, 6x2), also contributed well with the bat. Mainy Payenge and Kakali Saikia bagged two wickets each. In reply North Lakhimpur managed to score 106-5 in 20 overs. Only Jagriti Kalita (42) fought well with bat. Sinhayana Pathak finished 2-1.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma becomes oldest Indian batter to take No. 1 spot in ICC men's rankings