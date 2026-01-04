Guwahati: Bubul Sinha wins ASJA chess title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bubul Sinha of The Assam Tribune annexed the Inter-Media Chess Championships title in the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival 2025-26, held at Guwahati Chess Academy here on Saturday. Bubul Sinha tabled full 3 points from the tournament for the yellow medal. Imtiaz Ahmed of Awaz - The Voice Assam finished runner-up with 2 points, while Debashish Sinha of The Assam Tribune wrapped up with 1 point for the third position. International arbiter Pranab Kumar Nath conducted the tournament as the chief arbiter.

Meanwhile Harendra Nath Baruah Trophy Inter-Media Football Tournament will be held at Arena 28, Lakshimi Path, Beltola Tiniali on Sunday. Six teams will take part in the championship.

