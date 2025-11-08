Guwahati Celebrates 100 Years of Indian Hockey with Grand Flag Hoisting

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: To commemorate 100 Years of Indian Hockey, a grand flag hoisting ceremony was organized today at the Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium, Guwahati. The event, jointly hosted by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) and Assam Hockey, marked a momentous milestone in Indian sports history. The ceremony was graced by Sunil Kumar Nath, Vice President of GSA, Manash Nandi, Hockey Secretary of GSA and Hiranya Bora, Vice President of Assam Hockey. Several sports dignitaries and national-level hockey players, including Achhelal Prasad, Piyoli Khakhlari, Ashok Kumar Choudhary, Krishna Choudhary, and Khudiram Boro, were also attended the event.

