Guwahati City Chess Championship for Under-7, Under-11, and Under-15 Categories Concludes

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City Chess Championship for Under-7, Under-11 and Under-15 category, organized by Guwahati City Chess Association in the city, concludes today. In under- 7 boys category Aadvik Banik became champion by scoring 4.5 points from 5 rounds. In under-11 Boys category, Harshadeep Deka scored 5.5 points from 6 rounds and got first position. In under-11 girl’s category, Ritisha Mayra Rajbongshi scored 4.5 from 5 rounds to finish at top. While in under-15 Open category Hridika Das emerged champion scoring 4.5 points Ishanvi Saikia (3 points) bagged the top position in under-15 Girl’s category.

