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Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League to Begin Sept 20 at Sonapur

Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League begins September 20 at Sonapur, featuring 11 teams, with the final on October 11 and cash prizes.
Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League will kick off on September 20 at Sonapur. 11 Teams will take part in the competition which final is slated for October 11. The key official of the organizing committee Gunjal Dutta informed the media that the tournament will be held in league cum knock out basis where champion will earn Rs 40,000 and runners up team will collect Rs 30,000.  The jersey and trophy of the championship was released in a function held on Thursday evening in the city. (IANS)

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Sonapur
Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League
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