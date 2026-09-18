Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League to Begin Sept 20 at Sonapur

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Corporate and Office Cricket League will kick off on September 20 at Sonapur. 11 Teams will take part in the competition which final is slated for October 11. The key official of the organizing committee Gunjal Dutta informed the media that the tournament will be held in league cum knock out basis where champion will earn Rs 40,000 and runners up team will collect Rs 30,000. The jersey and trophy of the championship was released in a function held on Thursday evening in the city. (IANS)

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