Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre Launches Summer Camp for Boys U-16 and U-19 at Nehru Stadium

GUWAHATI: A summer coaching camp for boys U-16 and U-19, organized by Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre (GCCC), got under way at the Nehru stadium here on Wednesday. The camp was inaugurated by Rajib Prakash Baruah, president of Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre.

Other guests present in the inaugural ceremony were cricket secretary and assistant cricket secretary of Guwahati Sports Association Nasir Gul Khan and Sajjad Zaheer Hussain respectively. Three coaches-Sandipan Debnath, Chanakya Sharma and Bikash Chetri-are supervising the camp which will be concluded on July 31.

Also Read: Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid

Also watch: