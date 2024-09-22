Guwahati: Dipanjali Daimari, Rimpi Pegu win gold in All India Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Dipanjali Daimari and Rimpi Pegu won gold medals in the All India Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship being held in Guwahati on Saturday. Assam won a total of 16 medals in various weight categories of the men’s and women’s elite and youth divisions.

Dipanjali Daimari, after advancing to the final of the 48 kg category, defeated Manipur’s Tojim Bhumbati with a score of 5-1 in the final to win the gold medal. On the other hand, Assam’s Bhupali, competing in the 50 kg category final, narrowly lost to Haryana’s Neha Gurjar by a margin of 2-3, thus securing a silver medal.

Elora Borgohain secured a silver medal after being defeated by Andhra Pradesh’s Sativada in the final of the 81 kg elite women’s category. Meanwhile, in the 54 kg category, Sumitra Brahma and Manju Basumatary, as well as Monalisa Basumatary in the 57 kg category, had to settle for bronze medals after losing in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Assam secured its second gold medal through Rimpi Pegu in the 48 kg youth women’s category. In the final, Rimpi defeated Chandigarh’s Kavita with a score of 4-0. Meanwhile, Assam’s Jesmita Daimari earned a silver medal after losing 4-1 to Manipur’s Nimsoulan Khapai in the 57 kg final. Similarly, in the 65 kg youth women’s final, Assam’s Bidisha Baruah was defeated by Tamil Nadu’s Durgashree, securing a silver medal.

Assam’s Bharati Kumari in the 48 kg category and Monika Chubba in the 51 kg category were both defeated in the semifinals, earning bronze medals. Additionally, in the elite men’s category, Assam’s sole boxer Kharananda, who advanced to the semifinals in the 86 kg category, also managed to secure a bronze medal.

In the 70 kg youth men’s final, Assam’s Yuvraj Yadav was defeated by Haryana’s Nitin Panghal with a score of 4-1, earning a silver medal. Similarly, Akash Kachari also secured a silver medal after losing 5-0 to Haryana’s Aditya in the 85 kg final. On the other hand, Assam’s Junaid Anan in the 60 kg category and Ganga Rava in the 70 kg category were both defeated in the semifinals, settling for bronze medals.

