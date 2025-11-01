Guwahati: DPS Dominate in School Badminton, Wins Nilav Goswami Memorial

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: DPS Khanapara and DPS Guwahati lifted the boys and girls title in the 1st Nilav Goswami Memorial Junior Inter School Badminton Competition which concluded at Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School on Thursday. In the Boys category, South Point finished as the 1st runner up and Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti ended their campaign bagging the third place. Meanwhile Srimanta Sankar Academy and Green School International took the second and third spots in the girls event.

