Guwahati: Inter-District School Hockey Tournament begins in City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Inter-District School Hockey Tournament for U-17 boys and girls got underway at the Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in Guwahati today.

The opening ceremony was graced by Joint Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Tarali Das and Assistant Director Naba Basumatari, who encouraged the participants and wished them success.

The tournament will feature teams representing various districts, with matches scheduled over the next few days. The finals for both boys and girls categories are slated to take place on October 14.

Also Read: Hockey India announces Indian Junior Women’s squad for Australia tour