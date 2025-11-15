Guwahati: ITF Juniors J60 tennis begins on November 17

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: SBI-ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls U-18 will be held from November 17 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. Players from USA, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Japan, France and host India have confirmed their participation in the six-day competition. The qualifying round matches of the tournament will be held at the same venue from November 15. The International Tennis Federation has appointed Saikot Roy, a white badge referee from India, as the ITF Supervisor and Ankush Dutta as the Tournament Director.

