Local Sports

Guwahati: ITF Juniors J60 tennis begins on November 17

SBI-ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls U-18 will be held from November 17 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city.
U-18 ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: SBI-ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls U-18 will be held from November 17 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. Players from USA, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Japan, France and host India have confirmed their participation in the six-day competition. The qualifying round matches of the tournament will be held at the same venue from November 15. The International Tennis Federation has appointed Saikot Roy, a white badge referee from India, as the ITF Supervisor and Ankush Dutta as the Tournament Director.  

Also Read: Asian Archery C’ships: Dhiraj wins men’s recurve gold as India finish with 10 medals

All Assam Tennis Association
SBI-ITF Juniors (J60)

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com