Guwahati: Kaziranga, Brahmaputra win in Challengerst T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga Heroes and Brahmaputra Boys won their respective matches in the Challengerst T20 Cricket held at the ACA Stadium here on Saturday. Kaziranga Heroes won by 40 runs against Barak Bravehearts. In the other game Brahmaputra Boys thrashed Manas Tigers by 9 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: Kaziranga Heroes: 111/8 (20 overs), Arun Sonar 29, SK Jnyanam 29; Bishal Newar 5/14, Sidharth Sarmah 2/19, Barak Bravehearts 71 (16.4 overs), Ayush Agarwal 24, Danish Ahmed 15; Arun Sonar 4/7, Mriganka Upadhaya 3/3, Kunal Sarma 2/28. 2nd match: Manas Tigers 110/8 (20 overs), Jitumoni Kalita 51, Dharani Rabha 20; Manjeet Deka 2/3, Karan Mahajan 2/13, Brahmaputra Boys 111/1 (17.1 overs), Bishal Saha 59 no, Manjeet Deka 40 no.

