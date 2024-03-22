Guwahati likely to host 2 Indian Premier League (IPL) ties in May

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will likely play two of their home games in IPL in Guwahati. A key official of Rajasthan Royals informed the media that if everything had gone according to the plan then the side will play two matches in Guwahati during the later part of May. Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign in this edition of IPL on March 24 against Lukhnow Super Giants.

