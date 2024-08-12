Guwahati: OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament begins today at Chachal Tennis Complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 14 and 16 years will begin at the Chachal Tennis Complex in the city on Monday.

All together 183 players from 18 states -West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Gujarat, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and host state Assam- are participating in the competition.

A total number of 9 players in the boys under 14 singles, 5 players in the boys under 16 singles, 11 players in the girls under 14 singles and 10 players in the girls under 16 singles from Assam have got direct entry in the main draw.

