GUWAHATI: Pragjyotishpur FC and Huntos Football Club shared points as the match between the two sides in the C Division Football League came to an end at the Nehru Stadium as 2-2 draw.Pinku Ali and Mintu Sarania scored for Huntos and Wilungchapbou netted twice for Pragjyotishpur.

