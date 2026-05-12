Guwahati seize control as rain halts Nur Uddin inter-district semifinal against Tinsukia

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati gained the upper hand in the rain-affected Nur Uddin Senior Inter-District Cricket semifinal against Tinsukia at Umrangso on Monday.

After being invited to bat, Tinsukia were struggling at 93 for 6 in their first innings when rain interrupted play, forcing an early end to the day’s proceedings.

Raj Agarwal top-scored for Tinsukia with 27 runs, while Kunal Sarma impressed with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for 14 runs.

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