Guwahati: Sports Authority of India Regional Centre (SAIRC) celebrates National Sports Day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sports Authority of India Regional Centre (SAIRC) celebrated the National Sports Day with a day-long activity to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Lawn Ball athlete and Arjuna Awardee Nayanmoni Saikia was the chief guest at the function.

In a brief speech Nayanmoni encouraged the athletes to focus singularly on winning medals for the country because in today’s time a good sports career guarantees a plethora of opportunities in life.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of SAI Guwahati DK Mittal said that athletes must utilize various facilities being offered at SAI to the maximum and must also understand that with focus and determination sportspersons can overcome all hurdles on the way to glory.

An exhibition-cum-demonstration on ‘Traditional Games of Assam’ was organized at the premise of the Centre in collaboration with Sports and Cultural Study Centre on this occasion.

