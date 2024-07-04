Guwahati: Sports medicine, nutrition awareness camp held at Assam Taekwon-do Academy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: To empower athletes and promote a culture of holistic well-being in sports, Janswaraj organized an awareness camp cum seminar on sports injury, sports nutrition, sports medicine and doping at the Assam Taekwon-do Academy, RG Baruah Sports Complex in the city on Wednesday.

The seminar brought together prominent experts and figures from the world of sports to focus on crucial aspects that can either propel athletes towards greatness or hinder their progress.

Sports Injury expert Dr. Vineet Maheshwari, Sports medicine expert Dr. Dipankar Bhattacharya and Sports Nutrition expert Jasmine Islam, professor at Assam Down Town University, graced the event as resource persons.

Assam Taekwondo Association General Secretary Hiranya Saikia and Assistant Director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, Satyabrata Gogoi also attended the event.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Barshim wins third consecutive high jump Gold

Also Watch: