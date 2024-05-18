Guwahati take lead in 1st innings in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati took 1st innings lead of 44 runs in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament against Rangia on Friday. Rode on Kunal Sarma’s beautiful bowling, who took 5-62, Guwahati restricted Rangia’s 1st innings at 129. Rangia however made a good comeback and bowled out Guwahati 173 in their 1st innings.

Rangia struggled in the second innings also and were 22-5 at stumps on day I.

Brief scores: Aryan Kashyap 42, M. Habib 27, Kunal Sarma 5/62, Rohit Singh 3/24, Guwahati Ist Innings 173, Rishav Das 35, Saahil Jain 34, Shubham Mandal 32, Pradyun Saikia 24, Rangia second innings 22/5, Rohit Singh 3/7, Kunal Sarma 2/11.

