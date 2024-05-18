Local Sports

Guwahati take lead in 1st innings in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

Guwahati took 1st innings lead of 44 runs in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament against Rangia on Friday.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati took 1st innings lead of 44 runs in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament against Rangia on Friday. Rode on Kunal Sarma’s beautiful bowling, who took 5-62, Guwahati restricted Rangia’s 1st innings at 129. Rangia however made a good comeback and bowled out Guwahati 173 in their 1st innings.

Rangia struggled in the second innings also and were 22-5 at stumps on day I.

Brief scores: Aryan Kashyap 42, M. Habib 27, Kunal Sarma 5/62, Rohit Singh 3/24, Guwahati Ist Innings 173, Rishav Das 35, Saahil Jain 34, Shubham Mandal 32, Pradyun Saikia 24, Rangia second innings 22/5, Rohit Singh 3/7, Kunal Sarma 2/11.

