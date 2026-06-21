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Guwahati: Tanmoy Rajbongshi dominates Bishnu Rava Day Rapid Chess Tournament

Bishnu Rava Day celebrations mark a rapid chess tournament in Guwahati, with Tanmoy Rajbongshi clinching the title with a perfect seven wins.
Chess Tournament
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: As part of the Bishnu Rava Day celebrations, a Rapid Chess Tournament was held on Saturday at the GTC Auditorium. The event was organised by the Assam State Journalists Association and witnessed participation from 92 players. Tanmoy Rajbongshi emerged champion, scoring a perfect 7 points from as many rounds. Nihad Islam Hazarika finished second with 6 points, while Harshdeep Deka secured third place with 5.5 points.

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Tanmoy Rajbongshi
Rapid Chess Tournament
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