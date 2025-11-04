Guwahati: Tickets sale for India-South Africa Test begins on Nov 5

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ticket sales for the historic first-ever Test match between India and South Africa, scheduled at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara from November 22, will begin on November 5.

Fans can purchase tickets through BookMyShow (BMS). To encourage maximum participation, prices have been kept affordable as student tickets are priced at Rs 50, while general stand tickets start at Rs 100.

This will be the first time Guwahati is hosting a Test match, and the Assam Cricket Association has already begun extensive preparations for the landmark event.

Also Read: Canadian teen Victoria Mboko wins Hong Kong Open for second WTA title