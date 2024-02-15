Guwahati to host Boxing Federation of India (BFI)’s Talent Hunt Programme

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has started the Talent Hunt Programme to discover and nurture India’s next boxing heroes. After three highly successful events, the programme will now reach Guwahati with the Eastern Open Talent Hunt scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 18. The event will be held at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium.

In a release BFI said that this championship was part of the four open preliminary tournaments that the Boxing Federation of India planned to organise in all four corners of the country for elite, youth, junior and sub-junior categories for both men and women boxers.

The event will kick start on March 2 with Junior and sub-junior events and will run until March 9, followed by the elite and youth events from March 11-18.

These are open tournaments and anyone can participate and get themselves enrolled to showcase their skills. The winners will get a chance to be invited to participate in the pruning trials for inclusion in the BFI’s national camps and train under the guidance of experienced coaches and mentors as well as to represent the country.

Also Read: Amit Panghal, Sachin advance to semifinals of the 75th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia

Also Watch: