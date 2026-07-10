Guwahati to Host OIL-AITA Super Series Junior Tennis from July 13

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls in the Under-12 and Under-14 categories will be held at the All Assam Tennis Association complex from July 13. The tournament will feature singles and doubles events in both age groups. The qualifying rounds are scheduled for July 11 and 12, while the finals will be played on July 17.

A total of 160 players from across the country have confirmed their participation in the national ranking junior tournament.

In the girls’ Under-12 category, Assam’s Kristi Haloi and Phaagun Jyoti have been seeded first and second respectively. Phaagun Jyoti is also the top seed in the girls’ Under-14 event, with fellow Assam player Kristi Haloi seeded second.

In the boys’ Under-12 category, Ahan Bhattacharya of Maharashtra is the top seed, followed by Kunal Yadav of Haryana. Assam’s Eashandeep Boro has been named the top seed in the boys’ Under-14 event, while Kanishk Kanishk of Delhi is seeded second.

Players from Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tripura, Manipur, Gujarat and host state Assam will compete in the championship.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 13. Citta Mohan Bora, Executive Director (PLS) of Oil India Limited, will attend the inaugural function as the chief guest.

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