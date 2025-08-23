Guwahati to Host Opening Match of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will host the opening game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup which will begin on September 30. India will face Sri Lanka in the opener at the ACA Stadium.

International Cricket Council has changed the schedule of the tournament after Bengaluru failed to collect necessary clearance from the local authority to host the matches of the forthcoming World Cup. Most of the matches, which was earlier allotted to Bengaluru, now has shifted to Navi Mumbai. The other venues are: ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). In addition to the opener Guwahati will host several group stage matches and could also host a semi final provided Pakistan doesn’t qualify for that last-four game.

Schedule of Guwahati’s matches: September 30: India vs Sri Lanka. October 3: England vs South Africa. October 7: England vs Bangladesh. October 10: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, October 29: 1st Semi final (If Pakistan is not qualified).

