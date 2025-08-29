Guwahati Win JK Barooah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati emerged champions in the JK Barooah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament, securing a 59-run victory over Hailakandi in the final played at DN Singha Stadium in Goalpara on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Guwahati were bowled out for 130 in 36.5 overs. Devraj Sharma played a steady innings, top-scoring with 35 runs. He was supported by Manish Mahato (32) and Kunal Basfore (20), who chipped in with valuable contributions. For Hailakandi, Kabir Ahmed Choudhury (2/14), Rajjit Paul Choudhury (2/20), and S. Soormoni Singha (2/36) picked up two wickets each. In reply, Hailakandi struggled against a disciplined Guwahati bowling attack and were bundled out for 71 in 29.3 overs. Pankaj Rai and Manish Mahato led the charge with the ball, taking three wickets apiece.

Individual Awards: Player of the Match (Final): Manish Mahato (Guwahati), Best Batter of the Tournament: Shivendra (Margherita). Best Bowler of the Tournament: Baibhav Ananda Bora (Golaghat). Player of the Tournament: Adriyan Kashyap (Golaghat).

