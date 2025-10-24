Huge Win for FC Green Valley in GSA A Division League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley registered huge victory over Frontier Club in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Green Valley won the tie by a margin of 10-1. Jigyas Deka (4) and Anupam Borgohain (3) scored hat-trick in the match. Nitul Das, B Bobi Das and S Joshi scored the other goals. John Jamatia reduced one for Frontier Club. In the other match of the day Sunrise Athletic Club won 3-1 against Navajyoti Club. Dwijoraj Boro (2) and Jwangbla Brahma were the scorers for the winners while Navajyoti Club reduced one through Mridul Das.

