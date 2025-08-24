Huge Win for Guwahati in ACA U-19 Girls T20 Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati thrashed Bongaigaon by 10 wickets in the ACA U-19 Girls T20 Inter District Cricket at the ACA Stadium complex here today. The match was reduced to five overs due to wet ground, Invited to bat, Bongaigaon scored 30-2 in their five overs. Shila Das scored 20. In reply Guwahati scored the winning runs without losing a wicket in 2.4 overs. Sneha Sinha and Baibhabee Das remained not out on 13 and 9 runs respectively.

