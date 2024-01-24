India Club Open Tennis Championship begins at India Club premises in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 26th edition of India Club Open Tennis Championship got under way at the India Club premises here today. The competition was inaugurated by India Davis Cupper and Arjuna Awardee Jaideep Mukherjea in the presence of a large number of tennis enthusiasts.

The opening ceremony was also graced by Susan Das Choudhuri, former Women National Tennis Champion, Ankush Dutta, General Secretary, All Assam Tennis Association along with chairman OF organizing committee Bimal Bharali and tournament director Diganta Thakur.

Around 300 players are taking part in the competition which carries a cash scholarship of Rs 1,48,300 along with trophies and certificates. In addition the participants will be benefited with AATA ranking points. Various age group events are lined up for the eight day championship like Boys and Girls U/10 years Singles, U/12 years Singles, U/14 years Singles, U/18 years Singles, Gentlemen Singles and Doubles, Ladies Singles, Mixed Doubles Above 30 years, Men’s Senior Doubles, Above 35, 45, 55 and 60 years.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering the chief guest of the opening ceremony Jaideep Mukherjee recalled his visit in Guwahati during sixties. “I can still remember those moments. I visited India Club during the early sixties with Akthar Ali, Ramanathan Krishnan and Premjit Lall and played exhibition matches here. Those are wonderful memories.”

He also felt that the region is full of talents but they are not getting proper guidance. “During our days there were three to four players in the Indian Davis Cup team who hailed from the East Zone. But I am really surprised to see that now there is not a single one. I don’t believe that there is a dearth of talent in our region. Perhaps talents are not getting guidance in the proper way,” said the former star.

