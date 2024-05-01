India to host Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships in Guwahati

NEW DELHI: India will host next year’s World Junior Badminton Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, the sport’s global governing body BWF said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time since 2008 that the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF) event will be held in India.

“Both the team and individual events will be held at the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in the northeast region of the country,” the BWF said in a release.

India last hosted the event in Pune.

“India’s production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India for just the second time,” BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said.

“BAI’s brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory.”

Dates for the 2025 event are yet to be confirmed. Agencies

