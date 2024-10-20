Indian Public Schools’ Conference U-14, U-17 U-19 Girls Volleyball Tournament concludes at MRBS

GUWAHATI: Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) U-14, U-17 U-19 Girls Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Miles Bronson Residential School, concluded at Anu Chandra Auditorium and Multi-sports Complex on Saturday.

International boxer Pwilao Basumatary gave away the trophies and medals to the winners at the closing ceremony.

The winners and runner-ups of different categories are-

Under 14: Winner - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana; Runner Up - Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hissar and 1st Runner Up - The Assam Valley School, Balipara, Tezpur.

Under 17: Winner - Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hissar; Runner Up - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana; and 1st Runner Up - The Emerald Heights International School, Indore.

Under 19: Winner - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana; and Runner Up – Miles Bronson Residential School, Borjhar.

Also Read: Sri Lanka aims to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs

Also Watch: