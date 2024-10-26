Indian Super League (ISL): NEUFC take on Jamshedpur FC at home today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will host Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday. The match will kick off at 5:00 pm.

Khalid Jamil’s Jamshedpur FC now at the second place in the points table with 12 points from five games. The Highlanders have accumulated five points from as many matches and are 10th in the standings.

It will be the 15th occasions when both the sides face each other in ISL. In their previous 14 meetings NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have won two and six games respectively. Six of their games have resulted in a draw.

The Highlanders have not tasted a loss in their previous two meetings against Jamshedpur FC, despite losing four times consecutively prior to this brief positive run. The upcoming match on their home turf could be the very impetus they need to fuel their campaign and march ahead with greater confidence and vigour.

In what could be a case of pure coincidence, but still makes up for an interesting nugget of trivia that NorthEast United FC have won both of their last two matches played on a Saturday. But, there’s a caveat. They have never beaten Jamshedpur FC in the four times they have met on this day of the week – losing and drawing twice each.

Although home team are struggling a bit in the competition but

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali brushed away suggestions that his team is under any pressure. However, he highlighted a key area of concern with regards to their defensive unit.

Talking to the media persons in a pre match press conference the coach said, “There is no pressure on us. But we are hungry. I don’t look at points, but I look at the goals scored against us. Two goals against us per game is too much. We need to decrease that and if we do so, then we will automatically do well as we are one of the teams to have scored the most goals this season,” Benali said.

He also welcomes his team’s decision to play three home matches in Shillong. “North East United FC represent eight States of the region and I am happy to play our three matches in Shillong. Ground is good there and hope crowed will also enjoy our game,” coach said.

Meanwhile Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil maintained that his side is extremely keen on getting a positive result tomorrow. He was all praise for the home team of this fixture too.

“Everyone is doing well. All the focus is on tomorrow. We have a vital game coming up. NorthEast United FC have a very good coach and a good mix of Indian and foreigner players. They are overall one of the best teams in the ISL,” Jamil said.

NorthEast United FC have discovered a unique spark in their frontline through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has attempted the most dribbles (21) in the league this season. He has completed eight of them, only behind Alberto Noguera (10) and Abdul Rabeeh (9). Ajaraie’s skills upfront will be vital for the Highlanders to breach the Jamshedpur FC defence that has conceded six goals until now.

