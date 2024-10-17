Indian Super League (ISL): Shillong to host NorthEast United FC home matches in February

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shillong is set to become a new venue for the Indian Super League (ISL), hosting three home matches for NorthEast United FC starting in February. The matches will feature the Highlanders facing off against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal.

The schedule is as follows: February 7: NorthEast United vs. Mumbai City FC (7:30 PM), February 21: NorthEast United vs. Bengaluru FC (7:30 PM). March 8: NorthEast United vs. East Bengal (5:00 PM).

Also Read: Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC's clinical outing hands East Bengal defeat

Also Watch: