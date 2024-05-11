IPL 2024: Riyan Parag optimistic about Rajasthan Royals’s good show in coming games

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Riyan Parag, the latest sensation in Indian cricket, is optimistic that his team can maintain its strong performance throughout the remaining IPL matches and win the championship this year.

Riyan, a vital component of Rajasthan Royals team, in a video message said, “We have made a good start in the competition, and I am optimistic that we will be able to lift the trophy this season by displaying a similar performance during the coming matches.”

It should be noted that Rajasthan Royals’ next two games are scheduled at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. They will play the Punjab Kings on May 15, and on May 19, the side will clash against KKR.

With 16 points from 11 games, Rajasthan Royals now occupy the second position in the points standings.

Riyan also underlined in the video how important these two matches are to his career. “It is always special for me to play in front of my home crowd. I am trying my best to give a good performance in the competition and both the matches in Guwahati are very important for me,” the dashing batter remarked.

He also appealed to the local cricket fans to come in big numbers during the Rajasthan Royals’ matches. Riyan said: “I’m hopeful that there will be sizable crowds at the gallery during both of our games, and all of you will support us.”

