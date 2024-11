Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Football Players Welfare Association elected its new office bearers for the next four years term. Jewel Bay was unanimously elected as the president and Durga Boro re-elect unopposed as the secretary. Bijoy Borgohain will be the new treasurer of the organization.

Also Read: Assam Archer Namrata Brahma Wins Silver at 68th National School Games in Gujarat

Also watch: