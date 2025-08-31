Jharkhand lift National Sub-Junior Girls Football Championship title

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Jorhat: Jhark-hand emerged victorious in the National Sub-Junior Girls Football Championship (Tier 1), clinching the title with a thrilling 3-2 win over Manipur in the final held on Saturday at Jorhat.

The match was a hard-fought contest, with Jharkhand’s Nensi Munda playing a pivotal role, scoring twice to put her team in a strong position. Anamika Kumari added another goal to seal the win for the champions. Manipur, however, put up a brave fight with Maikhom Lanthoi and Loukrakpam each finding the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Jharkhand’s dominance.

