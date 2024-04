Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) finished with the highest number of medals in the 16th Junior Inter District Archery Championship that concluded at Lakhipur TE, Binnakandi Ghat (Cachar) today. Kamrup (M) collected 25 medals including 10 gold. Baksa finished second with 13 medals. The two-day competition was organized by Cachar District Archery Association.

