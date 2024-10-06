Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and MYJ-GMSC Qualify for 2025-26 I-League 2

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC of Diphu qualified for the next season (2025-26) I-League 2 along with MYJ-GMSC (Mighty Young Joe–Goalorious Mothers Sports Club from Mumbai).

On the other hand Diamond Harbour FC (Bengal), KLASA FC (Manipur), Chanmari FC (Mizoram) and SAT Tirur (Kerala) are the four teams who booked their berth for the 2024-25 I-League 2.

The I-League 3 (Play-offs) featured two groups, with the top two teams from each group earning qualification for the 2024-25 season. Notably, the third-placed teams in each group will also advance to the I-League 2 from next season.

It may be mentioned here that Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC finished third in group A.

