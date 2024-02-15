Khelo India University Games 2023: Guwahati gearing up to welcome guests

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is gearing up to receive the guests who are coming in the city to take part in the Khelo India University Games. The fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games will kick off here on February 19.

Several kiosks have been set up at major locations to guide visitors even as several activations are in force, urging and inviting residents to come out in large numbers to watch the stars in action.

Sources from the Sports and Youth Welfare Department said, “We are setting up four help desks at all the arrival points of Guwahati. There will be four arrival points to the city: ISBT Guwahati, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati Railway Station and the Kamakhya Railway Station. Our volunteers will be stationed at all these four points.”

The Khelo India University Games will witness participation of close to 3,500 athletes, and accordingly many of the athletes, who have their events in the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram are also expected to first travel to Assam before proceeding to their respective destinations. Considering the fact that airports in Itanagar and Aizawl are far, the athletes will have their transit points in Guwahati, and the ones having their events in Sikkim are expected to travel to New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri or Bagdogra Airport.

Around 900 volunteers will be deployed during the entire duration of the Games to smoothly conduct the various events.

Meanwhile there will be a standardised food menu for athletes that will be made available across the venues and their places of accommodation. The menu has been approved by nutritionists from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and is a fusion of cuisines, catering to the diverse regions from where the athletes assemble at the Gateway to the Northeast.

