Khelo India University Games Kabaddi event begins at Sarusajai sports Complex

GUWAHATI: Bhagat Pool Singh Mahila University made a winning start to their campaign in Kabaddi edging past GKU by four points in their Pool A fixture in Khelo India University Games at the Sarusajai sports Complex her today. In another women’s Pool A contest, Kurukshetra University and Lalit Narayan Mithila University recorded a stunning draw as both sides went neck and neck till the end.

In the men’s section, Mangalore University and Maharshi Dayand University, Rohtak began with triumphs over Shri JJT University, Jhunjhunu and University of Kota, respectively by 11 points and 1 point, in their Pool A contests. In Pool B, Vels Institute of Technology and Advanced Studies recorded a narrow win over Guru Kashi Punjab University by a solitary point. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa was introduced to the players before the start of the competition.

Results: Kabaddi (women): Pool A: Bhagat Pool Singh Mahila University bt GKU 23-19; Kurukshetra University and Lalit Narayan Mithila University 36-36. Men: Pool A: Mangalore University bt Shri JJT University, Jhunjhunu 41-30; Maharshi Dayand University, Rohtak bt University of Kota 41-40; Pool B: Vels Institute of Technology and Advanced Studies bt Guru Kashi Punjab University 40-39.

