Kiran Rajaram Powar appointed head coach of Assam senior men’s cricket team

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has officially announced the appointment of Kiran Rajaram Powar as the Head Coach of the Assam Senior Men’s Team. Powar will lead the squad through the upcoming domestic season, overseeing campaigns in the prestigious Ranji Trophy and various limited-over formats. A well-known figure in Indian domestic cricket, Powar earlier turned out for Mumbai and also represented Assam and Baroda in the domestic cricket. Former captain of the India Under-19 national team, Powar holds a prestigious Level B Coaching Certificate from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

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