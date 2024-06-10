Lakhimpur martial artists shine in North East India Striking Mixed Martial Art (MMA)

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Five martial artists of Lakhimpur district have brought laurels to the State by winning three gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal in first North East India Striking Mixed Martial Art (MMA) and Mixed Martial Art Championships.

The championships had been organized under the auspices of All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation in association with West Bengal MMA Federation at the premises of Delhi Public School, Dagapur, Siliguri since June 7 to June 9. In the championships, Pratyosh Dutta, Kundan Koushik Hazarika, and Jessica Ramudamo of Lakhimpur won gold medals in Striking MMA category while Mridu Praban Deka won silver and Madan Thakuri won bronze medals respectively. They are the players of AA Martial Arts and Sports Academy, Lakhimpur and joined the championships by representing All Assam Mixed Martial Arts Association.

Also Read: Martial Arts Training Centre inaugurated at Lakhimpur Commerce College

Also Watch: