Lakhimpur to play against Guwahati in final of Assam U-15 Girl’s Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will take on Lakhimpur in the final of the Assam U-15 Girl’s Inter District Cricket at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday. Lakhimpur in the second semi final on Sunday defeated Goalpara by 14 runs. The star of the match was Snigdha Chelleng of Lakhimpur who scored a half century. The batter played 76 balls to score 54 with the help of four boundaries. While Bharati Hasan of Goalpara took three wickets, Suniya Konwar and Tanisha Kataki also collected the same number of wickets playing for Lakhimpur.

Chasing 107 runs to win in 30 overs, Goalpara were all out 92 in 28.1 overs.

