Lawn Bowling Association Assam fetes Utpal Basumatari

LBAA felicitates Assam para lawn bowler Utpal Basumatari, who recently won silver in men’s singles at the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Lawn Bowling Association Assam (LBAA) on Friday extended a warm felicitation to Para Lawn Bowls player from Assam, Utpal Basumatari, who bagged a medal in the World Cup held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia recently. Basumatari won the silver in men’s singles in the World Bowls event.

Further, World Cuppers Arjuna awardee Nayan Moni Saikia and Putul Sonowal were also felicitated on the occasion for their outstanding performance in the World Cup. Both missed medals narrowly.

The felicitation ceremony was presided over by Lawn Bowling Association Assam’s senior vice president Gautam Dutta and was attended by vice presidents Nikhaswar Saikia and Chandan Nath, secretary Naba Basumatary, treasurer Imtiaz Ahmed and others.

